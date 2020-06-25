Two of Nebraska's top amateur golfers to meet for match play title

Two of Nebraska's top amateur golfers will duke it out for the state's match play championship.
Luke Kluver and Ryan Nietfeldt will meet in Friday's 36-hole final of the Nebraska Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club after each won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches Thursday.
The paths each player took to the final were dramatically different.
Kluver needed a miracle rally in his morning quarterfinal match against Lincoln's Travis Minzel, winning the final three holes of regulation to erase Minzel's 3-up lead before winning the match on the 20th hole.
The former Norfolk High School standout and current University of Kansas golfer then had to go the full 18 holes against defending champion and University of Nebraska golfer Caleb Badura of Aurora in the semifinals before winning 2-up and ending Badura's bid to become the fourth back-to-back champion in the event's 53-year history.
Nietfeldt, meanwhile, continued his relatively smooth march to the championship match, reaching the final for the first time since he won the event in 2003.
The former Husker golfer has only had one match go past the 15th hole, and that was Thursday afternoon's semifinal against Calvin Freeman, which Nietfeldt won 3 and 2 after stuffing his tee shot on the par-3 16th hole to 1 foot.
It will be the fourth finals appearance for Nietfeldt, who is seeking to join an elite club. A victory Friday would give him 10 Nebraska Golf Association titles, tying him with John Sajevic and Alex Schaake for the most all-time.
Nietfeldt defeated Jesse Talcott, a former South Dakota player of the year who now lives in Ashland, in the quarterfinals.
Kluver, despite his massive success as a junior golfer, is still looking for his first NGA championship.
The championship match is scheduled for a 7 a.m. start, with the second 18 holes set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
