Two of Nebraska's top amateur golfers to meet for match play title

Two of Nebraska's top amateur golfers will duke it out for the state's match play championship.

Luke Kluver and Ryan Nietfeldt will meet in Friday's 36-hole final of the Nebraska Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club after each won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches Thursday.

The paths each player took to the final were dramatically different.

Kluver needed a miracle rally in his morning quarterfinal match against Lincoln's Travis Minzel, winning the final three holes of regulation to erase Minzel's 3-up lead before winning the match on the 20th hole.

The former Norfolk High School standout and current University of Kansas golfer then had to go the full 18 holes against defending champion and University of Nebraska golfer Caleb Badura of Aurora in the semifinals before winning 2-up and ending Badura's bid to become the fourth back-to-back champion in the event's 53-year history.

Nietfeldt, meanwhile, continued his relatively smooth march to the championship match, reaching the final for the first time since he won the event in 2003.