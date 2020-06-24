Top three seeds advance, but upsets abound at Nebraska Match Play Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The top two seeds at the Nebraska Match Play Championship rolled into the quarterfinals Wednesday.

It was a wild ride for everyone else.

Top-seeded Luke Kluver of Norfolk needed just 27 holes at Hillcrest Country Club to win his two matches, rolling past former Kansas State golfer A.J. Elgert 7 and 6 in the morning before taking out JT Hudson of Omaha 4 and 3 in the afternoon.

And No. 2 seed Ryan Nietfeldt, who finished one shot behind Kluver in qualifying, won both of his matches 4 and 3 to advance.

But after that, things got sideways for most of the top seeds.

No. 3 seed Calvin Freeman, who recently regained his amateur status after giving professional golf a try, gave away a 3-up lead to Alex Zillig on the back nine of his second-round match before making par on the 18th hole for a 1-up win.

The next-highest seed to advance? Defending champion and current Husker Caleb Badura, the No. 12 seed, who staged a furious rally against former University of Nebraska at Kearney golfer Alex Farrell to keep his repeat bid alive.