Top three seeds advance, but upsets abound at Nebraska Match Play Championship
GOLF

Top three seeds advance, but upsets abound at Nebraska Match Play Championship

The top two seeds at the Nebraska Match Play Championship rolled into the quarterfinals Wednesday.

It was a wild ride for everyone else.

Top-seeded Luke Kluver of Norfolk needed just 27 holes at Hillcrest Country Club to win his two matches, rolling past former Kansas State golfer A.J. Elgert 7 and 6 in the morning before taking out JT Hudson of Omaha 4 and 3 in the afternoon.

And No. 2 seed Ryan Nietfeldt, who finished one shot behind Kluver in qualifying, won both of his matches 4 and 3 to advance.

But after that, things got sideways for most of the top seeds.

No. 3 seed Calvin Freeman, who recently regained his amateur status after giving professional golf a try, gave away a 3-up lead to Alex Zillig on the back nine of his second-round match before making par on the 18th hole for a 1-up win.

The next-highest seed to advance? Defending champion and current Husker Caleb Badura, the No. 12 seed, who staged a furious rally against former University of Nebraska at Kearney golfer Alex Farrell to keep his repeat bid alive.

Farrell led most of the way, and was 3 up with five holes to play before Badura won three of the final five holes to force a playoff, which the Aurora native won on the third extra hole.

Other winners Wednesday:

* No. 22 seed Glenn Bills of Grand Island, who took out long-time Nebraska Golf Association stalwart Andy Sajevic in the second round and will face Freeman in the quarterfinals.

* No. 25 Travis Minzel of Lincoln, the 2004 match play champion, who survived with a 1-up win in the morning before a 4 and 3 victory over Christopher Atkinson in the second round. Minzel will take on Kluver in the first match of the day Thursday.

* No. 26 Jesse Talcott of Ashland, who upended University of Nebraska standout Tanner Owen in 19 holes in the afternoon to advance to a matchup with Nietfeldt.

* No. 29 Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, the lowest remaining seed, who won the 18th hole of his morning match against Christian Hall to advance before downing Lincoln's David Easley 2 and 1 in the afternoon.

Quarterfinal matches will start at 7 a.m. Thursday, with semifinal matches set to begin at noon. Friday's 36-hole final is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

