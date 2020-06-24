Top three seeds advance, but upsets abound at Nebraska Match Play Championship

The top two seeds at the Nebraska Match Play Championship rolled into the quarterfinals Wednesday.
It was a wild ride for everyone else.
Top-seeded Luke Kluver of Norfolk needed just 27 holes at Hillcrest Country Club to win his two matches, rolling past former Kansas State golfer A.J. Elgert 7 and 6 in the morning before taking out JT Hudson of Omaha 4 and 3 in the afternoon.
And No. 2 seed Ryan Nietfeldt, who finished one shot behind Kluver in qualifying, won both of his matches 4 and 3 to advance.
But after that, things got sideways for most of the top seeds.
No. 3 seed Calvin Freeman, who recently regained his amateur status after giving professional golf a try, gave away a 3-up lead to Alex Zillig on the back nine of his second-round match before making par on the 18th hole for a 1-up win.
The next-highest seed to advance? Defending champion and current Husker Caleb Badura, the No. 12 seed, who staged a furious rally against former University of Nebraska at Kearney golfer Alex Farrell to keep his repeat bid alive.
Farrell led most of the way, and was 3 up with five holes to play before Badura won three of the final five holes to force a playoff, which the Aurora native won on the third extra hole.
Other winners Wednesday:
* No. 22 seed Glenn Bills of Grand Island, who took out long-time Nebraska Golf Association stalwart Andy Sajevic in the second round and will face Freeman in the quarterfinals.
* No. 25 Travis Minzel of Lincoln, the 2004 match play champion, who survived with a 1-up win in the morning before a 4 and 3 victory over Christopher Atkinson in the second round. Minzel will take on Kluver in the first match of the day Thursday.
* No. 26 Jesse Talcott of Ashland, who upended University of Nebraska standout Tanner Owen in 19 holes in the afternoon to advance to a matchup with Nietfeldt.
* No. 29 Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, the lowest remaining seed, who won the 18th hole of his morning match against Christian Hall to advance before downing Lincoln's David Easley 2 and 1 in the afternoon.
Quarterfinal matches will start at 7 a.m. Thursday, with semifinal matches set to begin at noon. Friday's 36-hole final is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
