Three golfers tied for first after opening day of Nebraska Men's Match Play

Calvin Freeman, Christian Hall and Luke Kluver share the lead after the first day of stroke play at the Nebraska Men's Match Play Championship on Monday at Hillcrest Country Club.

Freeman, Hall and Kluver each shot 4-under-par 68s. A band of storms rolled through Lincoln shortly after 5 p.m. and suspended the first round. Play will resume at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The second round of stroke play will take place Tuesday before the field is cut to 32 for bracket play.

Freeman, of Table Rock, was one of the first players to tee off. His bogey-free round included three birdies on the back nine.

Kluver, a three-time Class A state high school champion from Norfolk, overcame a slow start to move up the leaderboard. After carding bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3, Kluver bounced back with an eagle on No. 4. He followed with birdies on Nos. 7, 13, 15 and 18.

Like Freeman and Kluver, Hall had a strong back nine, making birdies on Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 18. Hall, a Millard West graduate, just completed his junior year at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Omaha's Jace Guthmiller shot a 3-under 69 and sits in fourth place, and a six-way tie (1-under 70) for fifth place includes Lincoln's Nate Vontz and Lincoln's Jay Moore.