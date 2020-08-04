Thiele leads the pack as Nebraska Women's Amateur heads to final day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Incoming University of Nebraska freshman Lindsey Thiele took a two-stroke lead heading into Wednesday's final round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Thiele's 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday left her two shots ahead of Aurora's Danica Badura, who will be a freshman at South Dakota this fall, and current Husker Nicole Hansen.

Another shot back is former Husker Sarah Sasse-Kildow, who is playing in the event for the first time since 2011. Sasse-Kildow's even-par 72 Tuesday was the low round of the day.

Thiele was threatening to take an even bigger lead before finishing bogey-double bogey. A bogey-bogey finish from Badura kept her from tying for the lead.

Another current Husker, Beatrice's Kirsten Baete, rounded out the top five after back-to-back rounds of 74.

The final group of Thiele, Badura and Hansen is set to tee off at 12:30 p.m.

Smith in holding pattern at U.S. Women's am

The U.S. Women's Amateur, where Nebraska golfer Kate Smith is competing, was put on hold Tuesday because of Hurricane Isaias.