Thiele leads the pack as Nebraska Women's Amateur heads to final day
topical
GOLF

Incoming University of Nebraska freshman Lindsey Thiele took a two-stroke lead heading into Wednesday's final round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Thiele's 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday left her two shots ahead of Aurora's Danica Badura, who will be a freshman at South Dakota this fall, and current Husker Nicole Hansen.

Another shot back is former Husker Sarah Sasse-Kildow, who is playing in the event for the first time since 2011. Sasse-Kildow's even-par 72 Tuesday was the low round of the day.

Thiele was threatening to take an even bigger lead before finishing bogey-double bogey. A bogey-bogey finish from Badura kept her from tying for the lead.

Another current Husker, Beatrice's Kirsten Baete, rounded out the top five after back-to-back rounds of 74. 

The final group of Thiele, Badura and Hansen is set to tee off at 12:30 p.m.

Smith in holding pattern at U.S. Women's am

The U.S. Women's Amateur, where Nebraska golfer Kate Smith is competing, was put on hold Tuesday because of Hurricane Isaias.

The storm dumped more than 2½ inches of rain on Woodmont Country Club on Monday night into Tuesday, but play is expected to resume Wednesday morning with the second round of stroke play qualifying.

Smith was tied for 15th after an even-par 72 in Monday's opening round, putting her in prime position to advance to the 64-player match play portion of the event.

She has a noon Eastern tee time Wednesday.

Nebraska Golf Association

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

