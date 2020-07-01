Talented field of golfers aim for one spot at Pinnacle Bank Championship Nebraska qualifier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-four golfers will compete for one spot when the Pinnacle Bank Championship Nebraska qualifier takes place Thursday at ArborLinks in Nebraska City.

The field includes Big Ten player of the year and Creighton Prep graduate Alex Schaake, Norfolk's Luke Kluver, Gibbon's Rylee Reinertson, Lincoln's Nate Vontz and Aurora's Caleb Badura. Several Nebraska PGA professionals, including Ryan Vermeer and Shane Zywiec, also will compete in the 36-hole event.

The winner will earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour event coming to Omaha later in the month.

"Nebraska has a rich tradition of some very talented amateur and professional golfers," said David Honnens, the Nebraska Section PGA CEO. "The opportunity for one of these very talented golfers to compete and represent our community at the highest level at a tournament like the Pinnacle Bank Championship will truly be a special moment for golf in Nebraska."

