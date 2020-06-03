Summer golf competitions set to tee off — with some changes

Plenty of golfers struggle with bunkers. This spring, so too did the Nebraska Golf Association.
When you're trying to plan a schedule around a pandemic, even the most mundane things can become a hassle.
There were discussions about bunkers and caddies, scorecards and golf carts, cellphone apps and volunteer tents. If it affected how the NGA conducted a tournament in any way, it was probably brought up in a meeting.
Now, with the first major competition of the summer less than two weeks away, a plan is in place for the state's top amateur golfers to compete. Even if things might look a little different from what everyone is used to.
Hence the deep dive on how to handle bunkers.
"I think the bunker thing was the thing we kind of struggled with the most, because there's a lot of people that are doing, more or less, lift, clean and place-type deals in bunkers," said NGA executive director Craig Ames. "And we wanted to maintain that bunkers — you're not supposed to get a perfect lie in there."
Why the debate? Well, none of the courses the NGA will use this summer will have rakes in their bunkers to help aid against any possible spread of coronavirus. If golfers have to splash a shot out, they'll be expected to smooth the sand as best they can with their foot or club. Officials around the course will be given rakes to help with upkeep. In some cases, one player in each group could be made the designated bunker raker.
And that's just one piece of the complex puzzle the NGA had to put together in order to conduct its championships in anything resembling a normal fashion.
It's an issue golf associations across the country have had to address. The NGA is part of an organization called the International Association of Golf Administrators, which includes about 80 golf organizations around North America and the world.
That forum allowed the NGA and others to share ideas on how to run its season in the safest manner possible.
"Bottom line is, we have to look at what's being done in our state, and what the governor was telling us we could do and couldn't do," Ames said.
The first hurdle to clear was making sure there could even be a season. But as golf has proved to be a valuable outlet for many, and as restrictions have started to loosen, the NGA pulled its plan together and announced its changes Monday.
Caddies, for example, originally weren't going to be allowed as the NGA worked out just how large each playing group would be. Now a caddie can carry a player's bag and give advice, though he or she can't touch any clubs or clean a golf ball.
Being able to have caddies is a critical component for all of the NGA's events, but especially the junior match play and girls junior match play, which are walking-only competitions. Ames said the Nebraska match play, scheduled for June 22-26 at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, will have about 50% to 60% of its players walking.
A code of conduct put together by the NGA is designed to discourage caddies (and players, for that matter) from removing flagsticks from cups, and other things to keep surfaces from being touched. Force of habit will undoubtedly lead to some unintentional violations, which would result in a verbal warning. Repeated violations could mean penalties.
The junior match play and men's match play events will serve as a litmus test of sorts for the rest of the summer, Ames said.
"We kind of looked at the junior match play and the match play the following week as being conducted in the same fashion, and then just kind of keeping an eye on how things go and figuring out how we want to operate," Ames explained. "As a leading golf organization (in the state) we'll probably be more by the book than some facilities might be."
One thing not by the book, so to speak, will be how the tournaments are scored. Instead of the traditional exchanging of scorecards on the first tee, competitors will download an app developed by the United States Golf Association and enter scores digitally.
The technology has been available for several years, though this will be the first time it will be used by players in competition. At the end of a round, competitors will verbally confirm their scores with a volunteer after the round. Scorecards will still be available, though they won't be used in the traditional manner.
"We know we'll have some struggles with it just because there are some people, especially seniors, who don't have the devices (smartphones)," Ames said. "We'll still have scorecards so they can keep track, and then we'll have to get that information from them verbally."
Because of Nebraska's ever-finicky weather, the NGA was able to rearrange its schedule without losing any of its events, save for USGA qualifiers that were canceled by the national organization.
So the schedule is full, and entries have been been comparable with past seasons, including about 130 players registered for the junior match play and girls junior match play with a few days to go before the Monday entry deadline.
Now, it's a matter of seeing how the changes will work in live competition.
"We want to operate in as safe an environment as we can," Ames said.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
