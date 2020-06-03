Summer golf competitions set to tee off — with some changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plenty of golfers struggle with bunkers. This spring, so too did the Nebraska Golf Association.

When you're trying to plan a schedule around a pandemic, even the most mundane things can become a hassle.

There were discussions about bunkers and caddies, scorecards and golf carts, cellphone apps and volunteer tents. If it affected how the NGA conducted a tournament in any way, it was probably brought up in a meeting.

Now, with the first major competition of the summer less than two weeks away, a plan is in place for the state's top amateur golfers to compete. Even if things might look a little different from what everyone is used to.

Hence the deep dive on how to handle bunkers.

"I think the bunker thing was the thing we kind of struggled with the most, because there's a lot of people that are doing, more or less, lift, clean and place-type deals in bunkers," said NGA executive director Craig Ames. "And we wanted to maintain that bunkers — you're not supposed to get a perfect lie in there."