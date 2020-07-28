You are the owner of this article.
Steady Sajevic leads at halfway point of Nebraska Amateur Championship
Rock-solid play has Andy Sajevic on top at the Nebraska Amateur Championship.

On the same Happy Hollow Club course where he won the same title in 2010, Sajevic shot a second consecutive 1-under par 70 to take a one-shot lead over former Husker Calvin Freeman heading into Wednesday's third round.

Through 36 holes, Sajevic has four birdies, two bogeys, and 30 pars.

A three-time Nebraska Amateur champion, Sajevic is looking for his first Nebraska Golf Association title since 2013.

Sajevic's father, John, made a little history Tuesday as he made the cut in the event for the 21st consecutive year. Sajevic had been tied with Larry Sock for most consecutive cuts made at 20. The elder Sajevic is tied for 49th at 11-over after rounds of 77 and 76.

Freeman, meanwhile, shot a back-nine 32 to get into the final group with Andy Sajevic, following his Monday 70 with an even-par 71 Tuesday.

Nebraska Wesleyan golfer Alex Kubik is third at even par, with first-round leader Grant Jabenis tied with current Huskers Tom Westenberger and Caleb Badura for fourth at 1-over.

Smith leads Minnesota Women's Am

Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith will carry a four-shot lead into the final round of the Minnesota Amateur Wednesday near the Twin Cities.

Smith, who will play in the U.S. Women's Amateur next week, followed up her first-round 70 with a 71 at Stillwater Country Club to get to 3-under par through 36 holes.

Smith is the only player in the field under par. 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

