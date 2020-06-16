Some summer normalcy as junior match play events mark the start of NGA's summer schedule

None of the 18 flagsticks ever left their cups, and each player used a smartphone app to record their scores along with using scorecards. While the scorekeeping technology wasn't exactly where it needed to be, NGA executive director Craig Ames said, each group used the app correctly, and the verbal confirmation of scores after each round went smoothly.

"Leaving the stick in, that's the biggest part," Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele said. "It's a little weird, but after a few holes you get going, and it's OK."

Thiele, who signed with the Nebraska women's golf team in November, made three consecutive birdies on the front nine on her way to a 2-over 74 that locked up the No. 1 seed on the girls side.

Lindsey, the older sister of defending champion Lauren Thiele, finished one shot ahead of Omaha's Emily Karmazin and two shots clear of Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas.

Lauren Thiele shot 79 to move on to match play to try and defend her title.

"It's helpful to get in the top couple for match play going into tomorrow, but really I just wanted to focus on today and not look too much forward into the match play," Lindsey Thiele said. "Just kind of come out today and stay consistent was the goal."