Some summer normalcy as junior match play events mark the start of NGA's summer schedule

OAKLAND — It was hot, it was windy, and it was the only place 138 golfers wanted to be on a Tuesday.
As sports around the country slowly begin to spark back to life, the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship got underway at Oakland Golf Club in the Nebraska Golf Association’s first major golf competition of the summer, and one of the first athletic events in Nebraska since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold three months ago.
"It's the best situation we have," said Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski, the defending boys champion in the event. "We're just lucky to be able to play, to be honest. There's nothing you can do. We're just lucky."
Gutschewski's even-par 72 was good enough to tie Norfolk's Jake Kluver for the second-best round of the day behind a 2-under 70 from Norfolk's Isaac Heimes. The top 32 boys and top 16 girls from Tuesday's stroke play qualifying move on to the match play portion of the event, which begins Wednesday morning.
While last week’s Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in Beatrice marked the return of competitive golf in the state, this week's event serves as the NGA’s first big event of the season and a dress rehearsal, of sorts, for next week’s men’s match-play championship at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.
A total of 101 boys and 37 girls braved 90-plus degree weather, gusty winds and a few noticeable changes to the normal tournament experience.
None of the 18 flagsticks ever left their cups, and each player used a smartphone app to record their scores along with using scorecards. While the scorekeeping technology wasn't exactly where it needed to be, NGA executive director Craig Ames said, each group used the app correctly, and the verbal confirmation of scores after each round went smoothly.
"Leaving the stick in, that's the biggest part," Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele said. "It's a little weird, but after a few holes you get going, and it's OK."
Thiele, who signed with the Nebraska women's golf team in November, made three consecutive birdies on the front nine on her way to a 2-over 74 that locked up the No. 1 seed on the girls side.
Lindsey, the older sister of defending champion Lauren Thiele, finished one shot ahead of Omaha's Emily Karmazin and two shots clear of Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas.
Lauren Thiele shot 79 to move on to match play to try and defend her title.
"It's helpful to get in the top couple for match play going into tomorrow, but really I just wanted to focus on today and not look too much forward into the match play," Lindsey Thiele said. "Just kind of come out today and stay consistent was the goal."
While there were a few fist bumps, handshakes were few and far between, and competitors did their best to stay 6 feet apart on the driving range, practice green and course.
“It's good to have golf. It's just good to be back,” Ames said. “It's gone well. It really kind of seems normal, just with some extra precautions.”
The event was moved to Oakland from Riverside Country Club in Grand Island less than one month ago due to the significant COVID-19 outbreak in the Hall County community.
And at the end of the day, golf was still golf.
"A bad round means you're not playing the next day, and then match play, anything can happen," Gutschewski said. "I could go out tomorrow and lose my first match just as easily as I could win. So from that perspective, you have to treat every match like the championship match."
