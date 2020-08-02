Solid week leaves Crick smiling; Reeves comes from nowhere to win Pinnacle Bank Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — Brandon Crick has bigger things ahead this year than trying to climb the Korn Ferry Tour standings.

But the McCook native and former Husker golfer took an important step in the right direction in that regard Sunday.

Crick finished off a strong week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship with an even-par 71 Sunday at the Club at Indian Creek to finish in a tie for 11th.

The finish marked Crick's second-best finish of the season, and his best in his home-state event, even if a lipped-out birdie putt on the 72nd hole left him grimacing a little.

"I'm very happy. I really wanted that putt on the last to have four rounds under par, because four rounds under par out here is a really good week regardless of what the weather is doing," Crick said. "I'm really happy with how I'm playing going into this stretch of four, five really good tournaments (and) the playoffs coming up.

"I feel really good about my game. It's just kind of cleaning up a little bit around the edges."

Crick will play the next five weeks in a row, including the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs and the tour championship the last week in August.

Then, Sept. 12, he'll marry his fiance Bailey Lauer back home in McCook.