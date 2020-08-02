Solid week leaves Crick smiling; Reeves comes from nowhere to win Pinnacle Bank Championship

OMAHA — Brandon Crick has bigger things ahead this year than trying to climb the Korn Ferry Tour standings.
But the McCook native and former Husker golfer took an important step in the right direction in that regard Sunday.
Crick finished off a strong week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship with an even-par 71 Sunday at the Club at Indian Creek to finish in a tie for 11th.
The finish marked Crick's second-best finish of the season, and his best in his home-state event, even if a lipped-out birdie putt on the 72nd hole left him grimacing a little.
"I'm very happy. I really wanted that putt on the last to have four rounds under par, because four rounds under par out here is a really good week regardless of what the weather is doing," Crick said. "I'm really happy with how I'm playing going into this stretch of four, five really good tournaments (and) the playoffs coming up.
"I feel really good about my game. It's just kind of cleaning up a little bit around the edges."
Crick will play the next five weeks in a row, including the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs and the tour championship the last week in August.
Then, Sept. 12, he'll marry his fiance Bailey Lauer back home in McCook.
"We had an April 4 wedding we were scheduled for, and that was when all heck broke loose and unfortunately we had to reschedule," Crick said. "We're excited. We're more than ready for it, so it's going to be a fun week."
With Lauer able to follow him in person on the course this week, Crick made things as fun as he could.
He opened with a 4-under 67 Thursday that put him in a tie for sixth, and was never worse than tied for 11th the rest of the week.
The finish moved him up 13 places in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings as he tries to secure playing status for next season.
"I feel really comfortable on this course. I've seen it tons of times," said Crick, who worked at Indian Creek for a time when he was younger. "I know where to miss it, I know what's good, what's bad. It's just executing a little better."
For tournament winner Seth Reeves, Sunday offered an unforeseen shot of hope.
Reeves had missed six consecutive cuts before coming to Omaha, and had to birdie three of his final four holes Friday just to make the cut.
Two weeks ago, in San Antonio, Reeves shot 80-84 to finish dead last at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
"I had no hope two weeks ago. Honestly, I had no hope on Wednesday," Reeves said.
Reeves entered Sunday in a tie for 27th, and said he would have been thrilled just to finish in the top 25.
"It's been hard. I've been in kind of a dark place with my game and just trying to figure out how to play to my abilities," Reeves said.
Reeves' Sunday 64 was the best round of the day by two shots, allowing him to come from a whopping eight shots behind to win for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour. Reeves finished at 11 under to edge five players who tied for second at 10 under.
Ryan Ruffels, the solo leader after three rounds, bogeyed two of his final three holes, and saw a 40-footer to tie for the lead just slide by the cup on the 18th hole, to fall into that tie for second.
Former Omaha Creighton Prep and current University of Iowa golfer Alex Schaake, who made the cut on the number Friday, ended his first Korn Ferry event in a tie for 58th.
Schaake, who had won four consecutive Nebraska Amateur Championship titles before missing this year's event to play in the Pinnacle Bank Championship, shot 74 Sunday to finish at 2-over for the week.
Schaake used a second-round 69 to make the cut, and followed that with third-round 70 to move into the top 50 as the only amateur in the field.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!