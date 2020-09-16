 Skip to main content
Smith wins final hole for senior match play championship
Smith wins final hole for senior match play championship

Kirby Smith, of Omaha, held off a late charge by Bennington's Steve Buroker by winning the final hole and won the Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship on Wednesday at York Country Club.

Smith took an early lead, going 2 up with a birdie on the par-5 third hole and after Buroker bogeyed the fifth. Smith led throughout before Buroker tied the match by winning Nos. 16 and 17 with pars. Smith then parred 18 to clinch the match 1 up.

Smith reached the championship match with a 2 and 1 victory over Lincoln's Ed Wyatt, the 2019 champion. In the other semifinal, Buroker defeated Fremont's John Sajevic 1 up.

