Schaake brothers relish chance to play together at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Both have played in professional events before — Carson in the 2015 John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour, and Alex in the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship.

But Thursday marked one of the rare times the two have played together in competition, amateur or professional.

It happened in last year's Iowa Open. But other than that, the pairings have been few and far between.

"We got that question from a lot of people, and I saw that I wouldn't have been surprised if we would have gotten paired together, and I really wouldn't have been surprised if we didn't get paired together," Carson said. "But I'm glad we got to play together; our mom and dad were able to watch. It was nice.

"It felt normal, except it was on a big boy golf course, that was all."

The Schaake family is plenty familiar with professional golf in Omaha. Carson and Alex grew up playing on Champions Run, where the family is part of the membership, as kids. That course hosted the previous version of Omaha's professional golf tournament, the Cox Classic.