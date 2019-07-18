Luke Kluver is the only amateur in this week's Korn Ferry Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha.
But that didn't stop the three-time Class A champ from Norfolk from having an impressive showing with one of the longest-drive averages (325 yards) and an even-par 71 in Thursday's first round at The Club at Indian Creek.
Byron Meth, of San Diego, leads the tournament with a 7-under 64 after 18 holes.
Tied for 57th, Kluver started with a bogey on No. 1, before birding the second. After a bogey on No. 6 to finish 1-over on the front nine, Kluver made birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 to move to 1-under. He would bogey No. 14 to move back to eve, finishing with pars on the final four holes.
Former Husker Scott Gutschewski climbed the ranks after being two-over through five holes. Gutschewski, tied for 37th, bogeyed holes three and five before landing birdies on holes seven, eight and 14. After a bogey on 17, Gutschewski birdied the 18th hole for a 1-under 70.
Omaha pro Ryan Vermeer shot a 2-over 73 to finish tied for 95th, while McCook's Brandon Crick finished Thursday tied for 130th after a 3-over par showing.