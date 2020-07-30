Sajevic back in the winner's circle after another steady round at Nebraska Amateur

OMAHA — Life has changed for Andy Sajevic in the 10 years since he won his first Nebraska Amateur Championship.
There's a family now, including 5-month-old son Luke. There's a career in the banking industry. Golf doesn't quite hold the same place in his life that it once did.
But winning has stayed the same.
On the same course where he won that first Nebraska Amateur as a 19-year-old, Sajevic put together a mostly stress-free final round at Happy Hollow Club on Thursday to win his fourth title in Nebraska's largest amateur golf event, finishing 3-under-par to win by three shots over Table Rock's Calvin Freeman.
"A few things have changed," Sajevic said with a laugh after the round. "I'm fortunate in what I do as far as a career that I can play a little bit of golf here and there. It's not up there on the priority list anymore, which probably allows me to enjoy it even more when I do get out. Just a ton of fun this week."
Sajevic's fourth Nebraska Amateur title was his first Nebraska Golf Association win since 2013, when he won the amateur at ArborLinks in Nebraska City to complete a run of three wins in four years that started at Happy Hollow in 2010.
That 2013 win shared plenty of similarities with 2020. Just as in 2013, Sajevic and Freeman were in the final pairing together Thursday. Just as in 2013, Sajevic opened up a big lead before winning by three and finishing as the only player under par.
"It was eerie. ... I kind of thought, 'OK, just keep your head down and keep making some pars and you're going to be OK,'" said Sajevic, who's from Omaha. "I got an update on maybe No. 15 or so, and that's when I kind of figured out, OK, you've got a five-shot lead, you don't necessarily need to go pin hunting. It was eerily similar."
Sajevic led by as many as five shots after playing nearly flawless golf once again.
His only two bogeys in the final round came on the final two holes of the tournament. That capped off a week during which he made just six bogeys against nine birdies to go with 57 pars over the 72-hole event. Sajevic's 1-over 72 Thursday was his only over-par round of the week.
His final round featured 15 pars and a birdie at the par-5 seventh hole as the other contenders fell away.
Freeman, a former Husker golfer who gave professional golf a try before regaining his amateur status earlier this summer, held the lead through 54 holes. But a stretch of three consecutive bogeys beginning at No. 4, and a double bogey at No. 9, left him playing for second.
"It's nice that I ended up being second. It didn't look good for a little bit," Freeman said. "It's kind of hard to put yourself in the (right) mindset when you're playing for second, but you've got to find that motivation from somewhere, and I'm glad I did."
A current Husker, Tom Westenberger, finished third at 2-over while first-round leader Grant Jabenis was fourth at 3-over.
Lincoln Southwest product and Creighton golfer Nate Vontz finished alone in fifth, following his tournament record-tying 64 in the third round with an even-par 71 to finish at 4-over.
Sajevic joined Alex Schaake, playing across town in the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, as four-time winners of the event. Schaake had won the previous four Nebraska Amateur titles. Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford also won four times.
"They're incredibly challenging to get," Sajevic said. "When you're in position, you definitely want to punch it through. Each one is extremely special."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
