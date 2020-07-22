Ruge rolls through bracket to become second-youngest winner of Nebraska Women's Match Play

KEARNEY — Katie Ruge made three birdies during the final of the Nebraska Women's Match Play championship.
But she was perfectly happy to end things with a bogey.
That five on the the par-4 15th hole at Kearney Country Club lifted Ruge to her first career state championship and put her among the youngest winners in the event's 97-year history.
Ruge, who will be a junior at Millard North this fall, defeated Nebraska Omaha golfer Hannah Hunke for the title.
"It's really rewarding," Ruge said after the round. "I've been working really hard for this, so it feels good. It was definitely one of my goals to get a win under my belt, and just play my game and see what happens.
The victory is Ruge's first in a state competition. She finished in a tie for second at the Nebraska Girls' Amateur a little more than two weeks ago, falling one shot short of getting into a playoff.
Ruge was fourth in the Class A state meet as a sophomore.
The 16-year-old Ruge is the second-youngest winner in Nebrasksa Women's Match Play history. Only Lincoln's Kate Strickland, who won last year's title at age 15, is younger.
Ruge is also just the fifth junior golfer to win the title. She said coming close at the girl's amateur helped her get over the top in Kearney.
"It definitely gave me a little fuel going forward knowing I was right there," Ruge said. "Just take that extra step."
She took an emphatic step throughout the week. Ruge never trailed in any of her four matches, winning two of the first three holes against Omaha's Jalea Culliver in the round of 16, then winning the first two holes in both her quarterfinal match against Chadron's Ricki Hickstein and her semifinal against Wahoo's Haley Thiele.
She started Wednesday's match with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and after Hunke squared the match with a par at the third, Ruge won the fourth and fifth holes to take a lead she wouldn't give up.
"It was definitely important getting a few holes up," Ruge said. "It definitely helps your confidence a lot knowing you have a little safety."
Hunke, won just two holes the entire match, making a par at the 10th to cut Ruge's lead to 1-up.
Ruge earned the No. 3 seed after stroke play qualifying, with her 4-over 75 putting her behind No. 1 seed Lauren Thiele and No. 2 seed Haley Thiele.
"My long game was really working for me this week. Off the tee I was really solid and consistent, and today my approach shots were really working out," Ruge said. "So I was able to give myself a lot of opportunities."
Hunke, who entered match play as the No. 12 seed in the 16-player bracket, was also in the finals for the first time. She got there by knocking off top seeded Lauren Thiele in the semifinals.
But the day, and the week, belonged to Ruge.
"This is my biggest win yet," she said.
North Platte's Karson Morrison won the Founder's bracket of the event, defeating Beemer's Lacie Fox 3&2.
Kearneyites Sally Bryson and Sandy Janssen wwon the first and second flights, respectively.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
