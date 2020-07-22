Ruge rolls through bracket to become second-youngest winner of Nebraska Women's Match Play

"It definitely gave me a little fuel going forward knowing I was right there," Ruge said. "Just take that extra step."

She took an emphatic step throughout the week. Ruge never trailed in any of her four matches, winning two of the first three holes against Omaha's Jalea Culliver in the round of 16, then winning the first two holes in both her quarterfinal match against Chadron's Ricki Hickstein and her semifinal against Wahoo's Haley Thiele.

She started Wednesday's match with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and after Hunke squared the match with a par at the third, Ruge won the fourth and fifth holes to take a lead she wouldn't give up.

"It was definitely important getting a few holes up," Ruge said. "It definitely helps your confidence a lot knowing you have a little safety."

Hunke, won just two holes the entire match, making a par at the 10th to cut Ruge's lead to 1-up.

Ruge earned the No. 3 seed after stroke play qualifying, with her 4-over 75 putting her behind No. 1 seed Lauren Thiele and No. 2 seed Haley Thiele.

"My long game was really working for me this week. Off the tee I was really solid and consistent, and today my approach shots were really working out," Ruge said. "So I was able to give myself a lot of opportunities."