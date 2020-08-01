You have permission to edit this article.
Ruffels in position for first tour win; Crick, Schaake both shoot under par
PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Ruffels in position for first tour win; Crick, Schaake both shoot under par

  • Updated
Pinnacle Bank Championship, 7.30

Players take on the Pinnacle Bank Championship without fans due to coronavirus Thursday at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Brandon Crick, a former Husker from McCook, and Omaha's Alex Schaake both shot under par in the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Saturday.

But the in-state duo is looking up at Ryan Ruffels in the Korn Ferry Tour event's leaderboard.

Ruffels, a 22-year-old rookie, carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha to take a two-shot lead over Stephen Franken (10-under). Michael Miller, Rico Hoey and Cameron Young are all tied for third place at 9-under par.

Crick turned in a 2-under performance to move into ninth place. He was 4-under-par after nine holes but was slowed by three bogeys on the back nine.

Schaake played the course at 2-under and will enter Sunday's final round in 47th place. Schaake, who played college golf at Iowa, had an eagle on the par-5 No. 7.

Ruffels got off to a fast start, birdieing the first hole before notching an eagle on the par-5 No. 4 to eventually make the turn at 5-under. He is seeking his first win in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. He has finished runner-up six times. 

Final-round tee times will begin at 6:49 a.m. Sunday.

