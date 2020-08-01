Ruffels in position for first tour win; Crick, Schaake both shoot under par

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Crick, a former Husker from McCook, and Omaha's Alex Schaake both shot under par in the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Saturday.

But the in-state duo is looking up at Ryan Ruffels in the Korn Ferry Tour event's leaderboard.

Ruffels, a 22-year-old rookie, carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha to take a two-shot lead over Stephen Franken (10-under). Michael Miller, Rico Hoey and Cameron Young are all tied for third place at 9-under par.

Crick turned in a 2-under performance to move into ninth place. He was 4-under-par after nine holes but was slowed by three bogeys on the back nine.

Schaake played the course at 2-under and will enter Sunday's final round in 47th place. Schaake, who played college golf at Iowa, had an eagle on the par-5 No. 7.

Ruffels got off to a fast start, birdieing the first hole before notching an eagle on the par-5 No. 4 to eventually make the turn at 5-under. He is seeking his first win in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. He has finished runner-up six times.

Final-round tee times will begin at 6:49 a.m. Sunday.

