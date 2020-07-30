Pinnacle Bank Championship looks and sounds a lot different this year

The big draw during Thursday’s first round would have been Alex Schaake and Carson Schaake playing in the same group. The brothers from Omaha each went on to star on the golf team at Iowa, with Carson winning the Big Ten individual title in 2015 and Alex being the Big Ten player of the year in 2019.

Carson is a professional now, while Alex will return to college in the fall and can’t win money this week.

With no fans allowed, their dad, Ryan Schaake, signed up to work as one of the volunteers who walks with each group to update the live scoring for the tournament leaderboard. It was a way to make sure that he’d be able to get on the course to watch his boys play. Later it was decided that some family would be allowed on the course this week.

Alex Schaake played in this tournament in 2018 when he had about 100 fans following him during his round. He misses the fans this year.