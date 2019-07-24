Omaha's Josh Peters rushed into the lead, shooting the lowest round of the day during the second round of the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club on Wednesday.
Peters started five strokes back of York's Reed Malleck, who shot a 67 in the first round. Peters made bogeys on four of his first six holes to start the round and found himself trailing by double digits. Malleck birdied two of his first four holes, but Peters birdied six of his final 12 holes to post a two-under round of 70.
Malleck struggled despite a hot start, making double-bogey on No. 6 and a bogey on No. 8. He dropped back to even-par for the championship with a five-over round of 77.
Malleck is in second at 144 and will join Peters in the final pairing at 11:40 a.m. The 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion, Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski shot an even-par 72 and is in third at 146. Josh Bartels of Lincoln dropped back into a tie for fourth at 148. He’s tied with Lincoln’s Connor Vandewege and Norfolk’s Jake Kluver, both shooting 74 for the second straight day.
The cut was made at 167 (23-over-par) with 45 players advancing to play the final round on Thursday. The final round begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday.