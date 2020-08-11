Omaha's Schaake makes cut at U.S. Amateur, joins playoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Schaake, of Omaha, made the cut for Wednesday's match-play bracket at the U.S. Amateur on Tuesday in Bandon, Oregon, after shooting a 5-over 76 in the second round.

After shooting a 3-under 69 on the Bandon Dunes course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Monday, placing him in a tie for eighth, Schaake had a tougher day on Bandon Trails. After gathering five birdies and an eagle on Monday, he had five bogies and a double bogey on Tuesday. He also had three birdies. But it was enough to finish on the cutline in a tie for 62nd at 2-over 145.

Schaake was among 18 players in a playoff Wednesday chasing three spots in the match-play bracket.

Luke Kluver, of Norfolk, had a slow start on the Brandon Dunes course, with two bogies and a double bogey in his first seven holes. Birdies on Nos. 9 and 16 helped him finish at a 4-over 147, tied for 102nd.

The top 64 players after the two rounds of stroke play move on to the match-play bracket.

