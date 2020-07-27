Omaha Westside grad Jabenis builds solid Nebraska Amateur tourney lead after bogey-free round

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha Westside graduate Grant Jabenis put some distance between himself and the rest of the field at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship in Omaha on Monday.

Jabenis posted a 5-under-par 66 at Happy Hollow Golf Club, a bogey-free round that yielded a four-stroke lead after the tournament's first round.

Jabenis birdied the par-5 No. 3 and the par-4 No. 9 before sinking three birdies on the back nine.

Four golfers are tied for second at 1-under — Josh Bartels, of Lincoln, Calvin Freeman (Table Rock), Andy Sajevic (Omaha) and Blake Giroux (Bennington).

Bartels had two birdies on the day before ending the round with a bogey on the par-4 No. 18.

Lincoln's Tom Westenberger is sixth at even-par. Ten golfers are tied for seventh at 2-over, including Aurora's Caleb Badura and Husker golfer Tanner Owen of Lincoln.

The tournament runs through Thursday.

