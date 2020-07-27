Omaha Westside grad Jabenis builds solid Nebraska Amateur tourney lead after bogey-free round
  Updated
Omaha Westside graduate Grant Jabenis put some distance between himself and the rest of the field at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship in Omaha on Monday.

Jabenis posted a 5-under-par 66 at Happy Hollow Golf Club, a bogey-free round that yielded a four-stroke lead after the tournament's first round.

Jabenis birdied the par-5 No. 3 and the par-4 No. 9 before sinking three birdies on the back nine. 

Four golfers are tied for second at 1-under — Josh Bartels, of Lincoln, Calvin Freeman (Table Rock), Andy Sajevic (Omaha) and Blake Giroux (Bennington).

Bartels had two birdies on the day before ending the round with a bogey on the par-4 No. 18.

Lincoln's Tom Westenberger is sixth at even-par. Ten golfers are tied for seventh at 2-over, including Aurora's Caleb Badura and Husker golfer Tanner Owen of Lincoln.

The tournament runs through Thursday.

