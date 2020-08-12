You have permission to edit this article.
Omaha golfer Schaake knocked out of US Amateur in huge playoff
Omaha golfer Schaake knocked out of US Amateur in huge playoff

  • Updated
Omaha's Alex Schaake was eliminated in an 18-for-3 playoff to advance to match play Wednesday morning at the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

The University of Iowa golfer finished stroke play qualifying at 2-over par Tuesday night to fall into a tie for 62nd with 17 other golfers. The top 64 finishers in qualifying advance to match play, which necessitated the large playoff.

Despite making two pars in the playoff, Schaake was eliminated on the second playoff hole. Two players made birdie on the first playoff hole to advance, with one of the remaining competitors making birdie on the second playoff hole.

