Nicole Kolbas' rally caps a family sweep at the Capital City Invitational

It was a Kolbas sweep at this year's Capital City golf tournament.

Nicole Kolbas fired a 67 during the final round Tuesday at Mahoney Golf Course to capture the top girls title. The Lincoln Pius X sophomore shot a 146 for the two rounds, besting Omaha's Emily Karmazin, the first-round leader, by three shots.

Kolbas made six birdies Tuesday. Her birdie on the par-5 No. 15 helped push her to the lead.

Not to be outdone was Nicole's older brother. Jason Kolbas shot a final-round 69 to finish at 2-under-par (140) for the tournament. The Pius X junior held off Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski, who also carded a second-round 69. Gutschewski finished at 142.

Kolbas and Gutschewski each eagled the par-5 No. 15. Kolbas, who had birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 to start the day, made pars on Nos. 16 and 18 to wrap up the win.

Lincoln's Geran Sander shot a 144 to place third, and Grand Island's Harcus Holling and Lincoln's Kody Sander tied for fourth at 145. Lincoln's Caden Peppmuller (148) was fifth.

Omaha's Julia Karmazin (157) was third, Papillion's Sydney Taake (159) was fourth, La Vista's Elly Speece (160) was fifth and Lincoln's Lauren Carr (163), also a Pius X golfer, was sixth.

Other winners included Omaha's Izabella Pesicka (girls 14-15), Omaha's Connor Steichen (boys 14-15) and Omaha's Coltrane Mittag (boys 12-13).

