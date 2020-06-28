Nelson rolls to second consecutive Lincoln Women's City Golf crown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jodi Nelson shot a 4-over 75 Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle to win her second straight Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Nelson, who finished with a three-round total of 227, entered the final round with an 13-shot lead over Jill Pilkington. She shot an 80 to finish second at 245, 18 shots behind Nelson. Callen Frenzel (249) finished third.

"It's a lot of fun," Nelson said by phone after her victory. "I feel pretty privileged to win a tournament where so many people have gone before me … so many great golfers."

Consistency helped Nelson defend her crown. She played all three rounds in 77 or less, including back-to-back 75s on Saturday and Sunday.

She won last year's event by 17 shots with a three-round total of 232.

"It seems like no lead is ever big enough," Nelson said. "You want to get as much of a lead as you can, and in some ways when you get a big lead, it's almost more pressure. …

"My goal is to always to try keep the ball in play and to keep par in play. If I can accomplish that, I'm typically a pretty steady golfer."

Jan McNally had a hole-in-one Sunday on the 12th hole.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0