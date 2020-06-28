Nelson rolls to second consecutive Lincoln Women's City Golf crown

Jodi Nelson shot a 4-over 75 Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle to win her second straight Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.
Nelson, who finished with a three-round total of 227, entered the final round with an 13-shot lead over Jill Pilkington. She shot an 80 to finish second at 245, 18 shots behind Nelson. Callen Frenzel (249) finished third.
"It's a lot of fun," Nelson said by phone after her victory. "I feel pretty privileged to win a tournament where so many people have gone before me … so many great golfers."
Consistency helped Nelson defend her crown. She played all three rounds in 77 or less, including back-to-back 75s on Saturday and Sunday.
She won last year's event by 17 shots with a three-round total of 232.
"It seems like no lead is ever big enough," Nelson said. "You want to get as much of a lead as you can, and in some ways when you get a big lead, it's almost more pressure. …
"My goal is to always to try keep the ball in play and to keep par in play. If I can accomplish that, I'm typically a pretty steady golfer."
Jan McNally had a hole-in-one Sunday on the 12th hole.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!