Jodi Nelson shot a 4-over 75 Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle to win her second Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Nelson, who finished with a three-round total of 227, entered the final round with an 13-shot lead over Jill Pilkington. She shot an 80 to finish second at 245. Callen Frenzel (249) finished third.