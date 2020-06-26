Nelson on pace to defend title with strong opening performance at Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament

The defending Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament champion is at it again.
Jodi Nelson, who claimed the 2019 title, shot a 77 to lead a field of 39 players on Friday at Mahoney Golf Course.
Tiffany White (80), Callen Franzel (81) and Jill Pilkington (82) followed Nelson at the top of the leaderboard.
The three-day event, hosted by the Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association, continues Saturday at Pioneers Golf Course, and concludes Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle.
