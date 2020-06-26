Nelson on pace to defend title with strong opening performance at Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The defending Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament champion is at it again.

Jodi Nelson, who claimed the 2019 title, shot a 77 to lead a field of 39 players on Friday at Mahoney Golf Course.

Tiffany White (80), Callen Franzel (81) and Jill Pilkington (82) followed Nelson at the top of the leaderboard.

The three-day event, hosted by the Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association, continues Saturday at Pioneers Golf Course, and concludes Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0