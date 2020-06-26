Nelson on pace to defend title with strong opening performance at Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament
View Comments

Nelson on pace to defend title with strong opening performance at Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The defending Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament champion is at it again. 

Jodi Nelson, who claimed the 2019 title, shot a 77 to lead a field of 39 players on Friday at Mahoney Golf Course. 

Tiffany White (80), Callen Franzel (81) and Jill Pilkington (82) followed Nelson at the top of the leaderboard. 

The three-day event, hosted by the Lincoln Women's Municipal Golf Association, continues Saturday at Pioneers Golf Course, and concludes Sunday at Woodland Hills in Eagle.

Golf logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The evolution of a Web.com Tour tournament stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News