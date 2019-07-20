After Friday's second-round cut whittled down the Pinnacle Bank Championship field, a pair of Nebraska golfers struggled to ascend the leaderboard on Saturday.
Ex-Husker Scott Gutschewski followed up rounds of 70 and 65 with a 2-over 73 in the third round of the Korn Ferry tour event at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.
Gutschewski had bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5 before birding No. 7. After a double bogey on hole 12, he made an eagle on the 573-yard par-5 No. 15, followed by a bogey on No. 17.
The tour veteran from Omaha dropped 10 spots in the leaderboard, sitting tied for 17th at 5-under.
After sinking a par putt on the final hole Friday to survive the cut, Norfolk amateur Luke Kluver got off to a good start in the day's first group, sinking back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4.
But then Kluver's round turned, as he collected bogeys on holes 5 and 9 and made consecutive double bogeys on 7 and 8. Kluver had two more birdies and a bogey and double bogey on the back nine for a 5-over 76.
The three-time state champ at Norfolk sits tied for 66th at 5-over after rounds of even-par 71 Thursday and Friday.
Norway's Kristoffer Ventura sits in first at 15-under after shooting a third-round 67, which included three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8. Lanto Griffin of California shot up the leaderboard with a 7-under 64 to sit in second at 14-under. Griffin started off the round with three straight birdies before eagling the 576-yard par-5 No. 4.
Sunday's fourth-round kicks off at 7 a.m. in Omaha with $108,000 for the winner out of the $600,000 purse on the line.
PGA Tour: Helped by President Donald Trump's putting advice, Jim Herman had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to maintain a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
"I haven't been playing bad, I just haven't been rolling the ball very well," Herman said. "So, to start seeing the balls go in, that's a confidence-booster. You feel like you can make anything."
Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting.
On Saturday, Herman made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth and a 10-footer on the par-5 15th. He also had six birdies to get to 24-under 192 at rain-softened Keene Trace.
U.S. Junior Amateur: Preston Summerhays won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on Saturday, beating Bo Jin of China 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
LPGA: Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.