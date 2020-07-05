Nebraska to be represented at U.S. Open for second straight year after Omaha's Vermeer gets exemption into event

"I heard a couple little rumors Monday afternoon, talked to (Happy Hollow general manager) Dave Schneider (and) he couldn't tell me a whole lot, but he kind of gave me the idea that was the direction they thought it might go," Vermeer said. "Tuesday morning he called me right before the start of junior golf and gave me the good news, and that was awesome."

After the traditional routes for most to try and get into the U.S. Open — local and sectional qualifying — were canceled because of COVID-19, the USGA announced in late June a number of exemption categories to fill out its field. The exemptions, which include both amateur and professional players, revolve around various season standings, world rankings and results.

And Vermeer's run of success over the past few seasons put him in a position to play in the U.S. Open for the first time.

A Millard South graduate who went on to an all-American career at Kansas before a brief stint on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour, Vermeer will also play in his fourth consecutive PGA Championship in August. He made the cut in last year's event at Bethpage Black in New York.

He earned his spot there by finishing eighth in the 2019 PGA Professional Championship, which was won by Alex Beach, a graduate of the University of Nebraska's professional golf management program.