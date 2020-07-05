Nebraska to be represented at U.S. Open for second straight year after Omaha's Vermeer gets exemption into event

For the second year in a row, the U.S. Open will have a Nebraska presence.
One year after Mitchell native Nate Lashley parlayed a strong performance in the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach into his first PGA Tour win shortly after, another Nebraskan, Ryan Vermeer, found out last week he would be in this year’s national championship at Winged Foot in New York.
The director of instruction at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha got the phone call last Tuesday, one day after the PGA of America announced it had canceled the 2020 PGA Professional Championship, the national championship for club professionals that Vermeer won in 2018.
"Obviously I was disappointed in myself, disappointed for everybody else that our tournament got canceled," Vermeer said. "I felt bad for a lot of people, (but) my spirits got lifted pretty quick when it was all said and done."
Vermeer got into the event because of his No. 1 ranking in the 2019 PGA Professional player of the year standings. Originally, the top three finishers at this year's PGA Professional Championship would get a spot in the U.S. Open as part of the United States Golf Association's revamped qualifying exemptions.
After the PGA event was canceled, Vermeer, Marty Jertson and Danny Balin were the three PGA pros given exemptions to the U.S. Open, set for Sept. 17-20.
"I heard a couple little rumors Monday afternoon, talked to (Happy Hollow general manager) Dave Schneider (and) he couldn't tell me a whole lot, but he kind of gave me the idea that was the direction they thought it might go," Vermeer said. "Tuesday morning he called me right before the start of junior golf and gave me the good news, and that was awesome."
After the traditional routes for most to try and get into the U.S. Open — local and sectional qualifying — were canceled because of COVID-19, the USGA announced in late June a number of exemption categories to fill out its field. The exemptions, which include both amateur and professional players, revolve around various season standings, world rankings and results.
And Vermeer's run of success over the past few seasons put him in a position to play in the U.S. Open for the first time.
A Millard South graduate who went on to an all-American career at Kansas before a brief stint on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour, Vermeer will also play in his fourth consecutive PGA Championship in August. He made the cut in last year's event at Bethpage Black in New York.
He earned his spot there by finishing eighth in the 2019 PGA Professional Championship, which was won by Alex Beach, a graduate of the University of Nebraska's professional golf management program.
"I knew that for a long time that the top 20 (from the PGA Professional Championship) would get into the PGA," Vermeer said. "The U.S. Open though, that's icing on the cake and pretty unbelievable."
Lashley, meanwhile, is still trying to work his way into the field.
Lashley was sixth after the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open, which he got into through sectional qualifying, and went on to finish the week tied for 28th, the best finish by a Nebraska native since 2004 when Mark Calcavecchia tied for 20th.
Two weeks later, Lashley got into the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit as the third alternate, and went on to win at golf's highest level for the first time.
The Mitchell High School graduate still has time to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Open based on how he performs over the next few months.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
