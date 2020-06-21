Nebraska Match Play Championship kicks off with stroke play Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 53rd annual Nebraska Match Play Championship kicks off with stroke play qualifying Monday at Hillcrest Country Club.

Golfers will tee off at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 36-hole stroke play competition, which continues Tuesday.

The 156-golfer will be whittled down to 32 on Wednesday with the beginning of match play. Round-of-16 play will follow in the afternoon.

Thursday features the match play quarterfinals and semifinals. The 36-hole championship will be Friday, beginning at 7 a.m.

The NGA's COVID-19 championship guidelines allow a limit of two spectators per player. There are also limits on the number of players on practice ranges and putting greens because of social distancing rules.

Aurora's Caleb Badura will look to defend his 2019 title at The Players Club in Omaha and become the first to win back-to-back titles since 2012. Kansas golfer and Norfolk grad Luke Kluver will also compete this week.

