Mitchell native Nate Lashley missed the cut by a stroke at The Open Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland after shooting a 2-under 69 in the second round on Friday.
Lashley did his best to stay afloat, sinking five birdies on the back nine. He bogeyed the par-4 No. 15, and also had two bogies on Nos. 6 and 7. He hit 57.14% of fairways in regulation, while making 55.56% of greens in regulation.
After a 4-over 75 in the first round on Thursday, Lashley finished at 2-over for the tournament, joining the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, who also missed the cut by a stroke.