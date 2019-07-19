{{featured_button_text}}
Nate Lashley drives on the second tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament on June 29 in Detroit.

 CARLOS OSORIO, Associated Press file photo

Mitchell native Nate Lashley missed the cut by a stroke at The Open Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland after shooting a 2-under 69 in the second round on Friday.

Lashley did his best to stay afloat, sinking five birdies on the back nine. He bogeyed the par-4 No. 15, and also had two bogies on Nos. 6 and 7. He hit 57.14% of fairways in regulation, while making 55.56% of greens in regulation.

After a 4-over 75 in the first round on Thursday, Lashley finished at 2-over for the tournament, joining the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, who also missed the cut by a stroke.

