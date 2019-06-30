Nate Lashley, who grew up in Mitchell, is a PGA Tour winner.
No golfer -- not Brandt Snedeker, not Rickie Fowler, not Patrick Reed -- could catch him in Detroit for four rounds. Lashley fired a 2-under-par during Sunday's final round to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
It's Lashley's first victory on the PGA Tour. On Wednesday, he wasn't certain if he'd play in the tournament, arriving as the third alternate.
Lashley won the tournament by six strokes, finishing at 25-under for the tourney.
Lashley became the fourth Nebraska native to win a PGA Tour event, joining Johnny Goodman, Tom Sieckmann and Mark Calcavecchia.
With the win, Lashley earns full exemption on the tour through the 2020-21 season, and he automatically qualifies for the 2019 British Open, the 2020 Masters and the 2020 PGA Championship. He also moved to 40th in the FedEx Cup standings.
