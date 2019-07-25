Omaha’s Josh Peters held on to win the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club on Thursday.
The Millard North graduate posted a final-round, 2-over 74 for an even-par 216 to win his first Nebraska Golf Association title by two strokes. The UNO commit has finished in the top 10 the past three years, including a tie for runner-up in 2018.
Peters had a two-stroke lead to start the day, but carded three bogeys on his first five holes. Peters sank a crucial birdie on the par-5 16th, maintaining the lead. However, his drive found the trees on the 18th. Peters saved par, getting up-and-down from just short of the green to take home the title.
Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski put together another steady round and gave himself a chance at a sweep of the NGA junior championships. The 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion made a birdie on No. 16 and nearly holed his approach shot on No. 18, but missed a birdie putt from about seven feet and finished at 2-over 218 with a final-round 72 for runner-up. York’s Reed Malleck battled back after a triple bogey on the opening hole. He shot a final-round 75 for a third-place finish at 219.
Lincoln Southwest grad Josh Bartels started hot with two birdies in his first three holes, but he called a penalty on himself after accidentally grounding his club behind his ball in a bunker on No. 9, costing him two strokes. He went on a late tear on the back nine, but a bogey on the 18th hole gave him a final-round 72 and he finished fourth at 220. Lincoln’s Connor Vandewege finished fifth with at 221.