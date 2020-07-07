Match play champions Malleck, Badura, in contention at Junior Amateur, Girls Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

York's Reed Malleck and Aurora's Danica Badura put themselves in position to follow their Nebraska junior match play championships with another state golf title.

Malleck was one of three players to fire a 1-under 71 and tie for the first-round lead of the Nebraska Junior Amateur, while Badura is one shot out of the lead in the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship.

The events are being played concurrently at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Malleck, who made seven birdies, was tied with La Vista's Jack Davis and Lincoln's Thomas Bryson through the first 18 holes.

Bryson, one of the youngest players in the field at 13 years old, was 4-under through 11 holes.

Omaha's Christopher Atkinson was alone in fourth after an even-par 72, while a pair of Lincoln golfers, Geran Sander and Jason Kolbas, were tied for fifth at 1-over with Omaha's Charlie Zielinski. Kolbas won the event in 2018.

Badura was at the top of the leaderboard much of the day, with only a bogey on the 18th hole keeping her out of a tie for first.