Match play champions Malleck, Badura, in contention at Junior Amateur, Girls Amateur
GOLF

York's Reed Malleck and Aurora's Danica Badura put themselves in position to follow their Nebraska junior match play championships with another state golf title.

Malleck was one of three players to fire a 1-under 71 and tie for the first-round lead of the Nebraska Junior Amateur, while Badura is one shot out of the lead in the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship.

The events are being played concurrently at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Malleck, who made seven birdies, was tied with La Vista's Jack Davis and Lincoln's Thomas Bryson through the first 18 holes.

Bryson, one of the youngest players in the field at 13 years old, was 4-under through 11 holes.

Omaha's Christopher Atkinson was alone in fourth after an even-par 72, while a pair of Lincoln golfers, Geran Sander and Jason Kolbas, were tied for fifth at 1-over with Omaha's Charlie Zielinski. Kolbas won the event in 2018.

Badura was at the top of the leaderboard much of the day, with only a bogey on the 18th hole keeping her out of a tie for first.

Lincoln's Neely Adler, who will be a junior at Lincoln Southwest this fall, shot a 2-over 74 to take a one-shot lead over Badura and Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, who is heading into her sophomore year at Lincoln Pius X.

A Scottsbluff golfer, Anna Kelly, is two more shots back.

The girls portion of the championship wraps up Wednesday, with the 54-hole boys championship finishing Thursday.

Nebraska Golf Association

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

