Luke Kluver earns top seed in a very deep 32-player bracket at Nebraska Match Play

A strong field produced a strong leaderboard Tuesday at the Nebraska Match Play Championship, with two days of stroke play qualifying seeing some of the biggest names in Nebraska amateur golf rise to the top at Hillcrest Country Club.
Leading the way, and earning the No. 1 seed for the 32-player match play bracket, was former Norfolk High standout and current University of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver.
Despite a decorated junior career at Norfolk that turned him into one of the nation's top high school prospects, Kluver has yet to get his hands on a Nebraska Golf Association title.
He put himself in position with rounds of 68 and 70 to finish at 6-under-par, one shot ahead of former University of Nebraska golfer Ryan Nietfeldt. Kluver will take on 2002 match play champion and former Husker A.J. Elgert on Wednesday morning. Elgert survived an 8-for-1 playoff Tuesday evening to earn the final match play spot.
"I don't have (an) NGA title and going into this week it was a goal," Kluver said. "It's always a goal of mine to win, no matter what level I'm playing at. But especially this one — it would be a good one to get."
Kluver finished off Tuesday's round by holing a pair of testy par putts, two-putting from about 40 feet on the par-3 eighth hole and getting up and down from above the pin at the par-4 ninth to edge Nietfeldt for the No. 1 seed.
The finish to the round came, Kluver said, after he struggled on the greens much of the day, finishing with 35 putts.
"I'm not sure where it sits on the leaderboard, but to post two rounds under par, ball striking was good today and putting was pretty good yesterday," Kluver said. "I'd like to put it all together going into the week."
Kluver saw a standout freshman season at Kansas cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he played in all four of KU's fall events and both spring competitions, finishing second on the team in stroke average.
Flush with most of the best amateurs the state of Nebraska has produced over the past three decades, the field for stroke play qualifying was as deep as the NGA has had for one of its premier events.
How deep? Last week's Junior Match Play champion, Husker signee Reed Malleck of York, was on the outside looking in as the bracket came together, while the player he beat in last week's final, Josh Kramer, was one of the final two players standing in Tuesday night's playoff. So too were former match play champions Bill Spangler, Bryce Brown, John Sajevic, and David Clouse.
"I looked down the leaderboard yesterday and I'm like 'Man, I better play good today,'" Nietfeldt said. "Because there's just so many good players, and it's good to see. It's good for golf in Nebraska."
Nietfeldt, the 2019 NGA player of the year, closed with four consecutive birdies Tuesday to post the low round of the day with a 68. He and Kluver were two of the three players to break par Tuesday, with the other being former Fremont standout Andy Sajevic.
