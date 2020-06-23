Luke Kluver earns top seed in a very deep 32-player bracket at Nebraska Match Play

The finish to the round came, Kluver said, after he struggled on the greens much of the day, finishing with 35 putts.

"I'm not sure where it sits on the leaderboard, but to post two rounds under par, ball striking was good today and putting was pretty good yesterday," Kluver said. "I'd like to put it all together going into the week."

Kluver saw a standout freshman season at Kansas cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he played in all four of KU's fall events and both spring competitions, finishing second on the team in stroke average.

Flush with most of the best amateurs the state of Nebraska has produced over the past three decades, the field for stroke play qualifying was as deep as the NGA has had for one of its premier events.

How deep? Last week's Junior Match Play champion, Husker signee Reed Malleck of York, was on the outside looking in as the bracket came together, while the player he beat in last week's final, Josh Kramer, was one of the final two players standing in Tuesday night's playoff. So too were former match play champions Bill Spangler, Bryce Brown, John Sajevic, and David Clouse.