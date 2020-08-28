Lincoln's Wyatt wins Nebraska Senior Amateur after nine-hole playoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln's Ed Wyatt outlasted Papillion's Eric Murphy in a nine-hole playoff Friday to win the Nebraska Senior Amateur.

Wyatt and Murphy were the only players to finish under par in the event, tying for first at 1-under after 36 holes at Norfolk Country Club.

Wyatt held the first-round lead, with Murphy rallying from two shots back to get into the playoff.

From there, each player took turns narrowly missing chances to close things out, or making big putts to keep the sudden-death playoff going.

Wyatt finally ended things with a par on Norfolk Country Club's 18th hole.

The victory gives Wyatt two Nebraska Golf Association titles in the past two seasons. He won the Nebraska Senior Match Play in 2019.

Fremont's John Sajevic came up one shot short of joining the playoff, finishing at even par with Omaha's Gregg Vonnahme. Sajevic was seeking his second straight senior amateur title and his fifth overall in the event.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.