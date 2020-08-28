 Skip to main content
Lincoln's Wyatt wins Nebraska Senior Amateur after nine-hole playoff
GOLF

Lincoln's Wyatt wins Nebraska Senior Amateur after nine-hole playoff

Lincoln's Ed Wyatt outlasted Papillion's Eric Murphy in a nine-hole playoff Friday to win the Nebraska Senior Amateur.

Wyatt and Murphy were the only players to finish under par in the event, tying for first at 1-under after 36 holes at Norfolk Country Club.

Wyatt held the first-round lead, with Murphy rallying from two shots back to get into the playoff.

From there, each player took turns narrowly missing chances to close things out, or making big putts to keep the sudden-death playoff going.

Wyatt finally ended things with a par on Norfolk Country Club's 18th hole.

The victory gives Wyatt two Nebraska Golf Association titles in the past two seasons. He won the Nebraska Senior Match Play in 2019.

Fremont's John Sajevic came up one shot short of joining the playoff, finishing at even par with Omaha's Gregg Vonnahme. Sajevic was seeking his second straight senior amateur title and his fifth overall in the event.

Nebraska Golf Association

NGA logo

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

