Lincoln's Wyatt leads after first round of Nebraska Senior Amateur
Lincoln's Ed Wyatt closed his round with back-to-back birdies to fire a 2-under 70 and take the lead after the first round of the Nebraska Senior Amateur on Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.

Wyatt heads into Friday's final round with a one-shot lead on Omaha's Gregg Vonnahme with another Lincolnite, Steve Peterson, in a group of three golfers who sit two shots back at even par.

Defending champion John Sajevic of Fremont, seeking his fifth senior amateur title, is tied for sixth at 1-over.

Despite hitting just three fairways, Wyatt made six birdies in his trip around Norfolk CC. 

Starting on the back nine, Wyatt made four birdies to go out in 2-under 34. He closed his round with three consecutive threes on holes 7-9, with the final two resulting in birdies.

Wyatt, Vonnahme and Peterson will tee off in the final group together Friday beginning at 9:48 a.m.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

