Lincoln's Kolbas defeats defending girls match play champ to reach semifinals

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln took advantage of a fast start to defeat defending champion Lauren Thiele of Wahoo in the girls quarterfinals of the Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship on Wednesday at Oakland Golf Club.

On the boys side, defending champion Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn reached the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship, starting strong in his first match and finishing strong in his second.

Kolbas grabbed a 3 up lead against Thiele after five holes and continued to add to the margin from there in a 7 and 6 victory.

Kolbas defeated Elizabeth Mestl of Henderson 5 and 4 in the first round, winning the first five holes to take control quickly.

Kolbas will face Emily Karmazin of Omaha in one semifinal Thursday. Elly Speece of La Vista and Danica Badura of Aurora, who won the Class B state championship last year, are in the other semifinal.

After Gutschewski and Trey Ruge of Omaha squared the first hole in their first-round match, Gutschewski won the next five in a row to go 5 up. Ruge twice cut the lead to four, including on the 12th, but Gutschewski won Nos. 13 and 14 to close out the match 6 and 4.