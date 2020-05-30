Lincoln native and mini golf enthusiast Erik Gustafson thrown into the fire on ABC summer hit show

It's billed as the world's most extreme mini golf series.
So when we say Lincoln native Erik Gustafson came out on fire during his first appearance on ABC's summer hit "Holey Moley," then believe it when we say … he was literally on fire!
The first hole was called "Dragon's Breath," and before Gustafson took his first swing, he was set ablaze. No worries, he was wearing a heavy protective fire suit, but nonetheless, this was not the typical windmill hole found at your local miniature golf course.
So what was Gustafson thinking when the show's producers told him, "Hey, you're going to be set on fire."
"Being very honest, my reaction was, 'Sweet!'" he said. "It didn't bother me too much because I was trusting that their equipment was going to keep me safe. I think the main concern was how am I going to putt in that thick of a suit.
"I definitely was more scared about the shock."
Ah, yes, the shock. More on that later.
"When they had a 50-page document with needing a signature from my doctor …," Gustafson said.
Before Gustafson made a name for himself on national television, he was making splashes in the water. He was a standout diver at Lincoln Southeast and won a state championship in 2011.
So when Gustafson, who is part-owner of Adventure Golf Center at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, saw that NBA star Steph Curry was putting together an outside-the-box and competitive miniature golf show on ABC, he thought, "This is completely up our alley."
"I have an acrobatic background with diving … it makes complete sense to try to get on," said Gustafson, who put together an application video last summer for season two casting. "I know there was a lot of people that applied. I felt like I had a good chance with being a miniature golf owner and being a goofball."
Gustafson, who is the diving coach at Lincoln Southwest, found out he was selected before a diving practice last season. He flew out to Los Angeles in early March for the "Holey Moley" tapings and appeared on the May 21 season premiere.
The producers enhance the show with a night-time setting, so taping began at 5 p.m. and didn't stop until 5 a.m. the next day. There were cameras everywhere. The show's comedic tone is set by color commentary announcers Joe Tessitore and actor and comedian Rob Riggle.
"It was a huge production," Gustafson said. "There was probably 3 to 500 people on set at a given time, people running left and right doing different things. It was really neat to be part of that."
Gustafson won his first-round match, and then his second-round match, which included putting past a line of porta-potties and then trying to run past them before the doors swung open, knocking the competitors into water.
The first two wins put Gustafson into the final, a hole called 'Frankenputt.' The catch, the competitors are electrically shocked after each miss. Gustafson nearly aced the hole, his first shot just missing the cup.
"Multiple times I screamed," said Gustafson, who made his next shot. "That was genuine. I was even screaming when my competitor was going."
Gustafson won to advance to the show finals where the winner will receive $250,000. The finals, the 13th episode, have already been taped, and of course, Gustafson can't reveal the results.
"There's got be an easier way to make $250,000," Riggles quipped when Gustafson was set on fire.
Gustafson said he went on the show with the idea of making his family and friends proud. As a competitive guy, he wanted to win, too. But his appearance on the show has taken on a different impact.
A day after the show ran on May 21, Gustafson received a call from a mother. Her 10-year-old autistic son loved watching Gustafson on TV, and the two got a chance to talk, "and it totally made my day," Gustafson said.
"Give it 30 days and people are going to forget about it, they're going to forget me," he added. "It's fun to be kind of featured, but that's not my ultimate hope with being on the show and neither was the money, whether I win or not. It has been incredibly humbling and beautiful to see the joy that it's brought people, especially in the Lincoln community and with my friends.
"That's kind of an extension of what we want this business to be. It's been really neat to just have this experience to share with the community, and especially in this time."
Gustafson and his best friend Dylan Bohlke took over Adventure Golf Center nearly two years ago. They once joked about owning a mini golf course, and then it became a reality.
"I love miniature golf, but that's not the primary reason why I'm in this," Gustafson said. "The prime opportunity we saw in purchasing this course was to bring joy to the community, and create a space for people to relax, unwind, be outside, put down distractions and be present with the people they love."
Gustafson will appear on the season finale, which is set for August on ABC. The show airs on Thursday nights.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!