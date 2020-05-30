Lincoln native and mini golf enthusiast Erik Gustafson thrown into the fire on ABC summer hit show

The first two wins put Gustafson into the final, a hole called 'Frankenputt.' The catch, the competitors are electrically shocked after each miss. Gustafson nearly aced the hole, his first shot just missing the cup.

"Multiple times I screamed," said Gustafson, who made his next shot. "That was genuine. I was even screaming when my competitor was going."

Gustafson won to advance to the show finals where the winner will receive $250,000. The finals, the 13th episode, have already been taped, and of course, Gustafson can't reveal the results.

"There's got be an easier way to make $250,000," Riggles quipped when Gustafson was set on fire.

Gustafson said he went on the show with the idea of making his family and friends proud. As a competitive guy, he wanted to win, too. But his appearance on the show has taken on a different impact.

A day after the show ran on May 21, Gustafson received a call from a mother. Her 10-year-old autistic son loved watching Gustafson on TV, and the two got a chance to talk, "and it totally made my day," Gustafson said.