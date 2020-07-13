Lincoln golfers Sander, Kolbas tied for lead after first round of Capital City Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Lincoln golfers are defending their home course after the first round of the Capital City Championship at Highlands Golf Course.

Kody Sander and Jason Kolbas both shot 1-under-par to tie atop the leaderboard in the boys 16 and older division.

The scores may be the same, but Sander and Kolbas took different routes on the course.

Sander's path was scenic. A double bogey and a bogey landed him 3-over after five holes, but he cashed in six birdies against two bogeys the rest of the round.

Kolbas recorded par on each hole of the front nine. On the back, he carded three birdies.

Four others — Luke Gutschewski (Elkhorn), Marcus Holling (Grand Island), Gerand Sander (Lincoln) and Rockney Peck (Waverly) shot 1-over to pull into a second-place tie.

Omaha's Emily Karmazin (even) and Julia Karmazin (3-over) lead the girls' 16 and older division. Nicole Kolbas, of Lincoln, is in third place (7-over).

Other leaders include: Coltrane Mittag (3-under; boys, 12-13); Jackson Benge (1-over; boys, 14-15); Izabella Pesicka (11-over, girls, 14-15).

The event, sponsored by Nebraska Junior Golf, will conclude Tuesday at Mahoney Golf Course.

