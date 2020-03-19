Lincoln golf courses to remain open, for now, as coronavirus outbreak continues

The NGA's first event of the season, the Nebraska four-ball championship, isn't until April 25-26 at The Players Club in Omaha. The next NGA event after that, the Nebraska women's amateur, doesn't begin until June 1. Ames said a decision on the four-ball championship would come in mid-April.

"For us, it's basically wait and see what goes on. And I know across the country, with other state associations, they've canceled events through the end of March or the first part of April," Ames said. "But we're a little insulated in that our season starts later."

So far the only major golf event to be wiped from Nebraska's calendar is a local qualifier for the U.S. Open. That tournament was scheduled for May 4 at Beatrice Country Club, but it, and every other local qualifier across the country, was postponed by the United States Golf Association.

Ames, who also runs an NCAA regional tournament and assists with the NCAA championships the following week, suddenly found a couple of open dates on his calendar when the NCAA canceled all spring sports competitions.

But other than that, he and his crew are like everyone else — wait, and hope things can get back to normal soon.

"This is all new territory. It's a little scary for us because we don't know what's going to happen with the golf environment, and our membership is built on handicaps and golfers that have handicaps through clubs," Ames said. "So obviously a large concern of ours is our member clubs and how they do business, and that will affect how we do business."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

