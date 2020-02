Scottsbluff's native Nate Lashley finished tied for third with a 14-under tournament mark at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Lashley was 3-under in the final round, finishing with birdies on the Nos. 15 and 17. Lashley shot rounds of 66, 67, and 69 before finishing with a 68 on Sunday.

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson also finished at 14-under. Webb Simpson won the tournament in a playoff against fellow American Tony Finau.

