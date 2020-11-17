 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Korn Ferry Tour announces extension with Omaha's Pinnacle Bank Championship through 2025
View Comments

Korn Ferry Tour announces extension with Omaha's Pinnacle Bank Championship through 2025

{{featured_button_text}}
Pinnacle Bank Championship, 7.30

Players at the Pinnacle Bank Championship golf tournament play in the first round without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Korn Ferry Tour will continue to make a stop in Nebraska through 2025.

The pro golf tour announced Tuesday a five-year extension to keep the Pinnacle Bank Championship at the Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

The Omaha stop will have more bells and whistles. Beginning in 2021, all four days be broadcast on the Golf Channel. Prior PBC tournaments were not televised live.

The tournament also will serve as a regular-season finale on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 25 PGA Tour cards being awarded after the final round.

Next year's event will take place Aug. 12-15.

"Indian Creek has proven to be a challenging course and we look forward to seeing the best on the Korn Ferry Tour contend for their PGA TOUR cards," course co-owner Bill Gottsch said in a prepared statement. "We’re excited to show off the course nationally."

The Pinnacle Bank Championship has taken place at Indian Creek Golf Course since 2017, and has been a success for the tour and Omaha.

Omaha also is set to host the U.S. Senior Open in 2021, which will take place July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The evolution of a Web.com Tour tournament stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News