Korn Ferry Tour announces extension with Omaha's Pinnacle Bank Championship through 2025

The Korn Ferry Tour will continue to make a stop in Nebraska through 2025.

The pro golf tour announced Tuesday a five-year extension to keep the Pinnacle Bank Championship at the Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

The Omaha stop will have more bells and whistles. Beginning in 2021, all four days be broadcast on the Golf Channel. Prior PBC tournaments were not televised live.

The tournament also will serve as a regular-season finale on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 25 PGA Tour cards being awarded after the final round.

Next year's event will take place Aug. 12-15.

"Indian Creek has proven to be a challenging course and we look forward to seeing the best on the Korn Ferry Tour contend for their PGA TOUR cards," course co-owner Bill Gottsch said in a prepared statement. "We’re excited to show off the course nationally."

The Pinnacle Bank Championship has taken place at Indian Creek Golf Course since 2017, and has been a success for the tour and Omaha.

Omaha also is set to host the U.S. Senior Open in 2021, which will take place July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.

