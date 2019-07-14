Luke Kluver made a nearly 16-foot par putt on No. 18 to capture the Indian Creek Invitational championship Sunday in Elkhorn, and a spot in this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Kluver shot a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and followed with another 70 on Sunday to outlast a tight leaderboard. Tristan Nelko shot a final-round 69 to finish at 3-under, and Kyle Burns, Andy Sajevic and Alex Schaake each finished at 2-under and tied for third place.
Kluver, a three-time Class A state champion at Norfolk, birdied No. 16 to take a one-shot lead over Schaake. Kluver had an eagle and three birdies in his final round.
The victory secures Kluver a spot in the Korn Ferry Pinnacle Bank Championship, which is set to begin Thursday at Indian Creek Golf Course.
Nelko was aided by a 32 on the front nine, which included four birdies. Burns moved up the leaderboard behind four final-round birdies, including one on the par-four 18th.