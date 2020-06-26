Kluver roars back to down Nietfeldt for Nebraska Match Play title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one can accuse Luke Kluver of not earning his first Nebraska Golf Association title.

The phenom for Norfolk beat three former champions to reach the final, then defeated one of the most accomplished NGA golfers in Nebraska's history in downing Ryan Nietfeldt 5&4 in Friday's 36-hole championship match.

Kluver was dominant in Friday's afternoon round, winning 9 of 14 holes to roar back from a 3-down deficit after the first 18 holes.

The 44-year-old Nietfeldt, who was seeking a record-tying 10th NGA championship, instead had to settle for another record — Friday marked the third time the former Husker golfer has finished runner-up in the event, one more than any other player.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.