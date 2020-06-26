You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kluver roars back to down Nietfeldt for Nebraska Match Play title
View Comments
topical

Kluver roars back to down Nietfeldt for Nebraska Match Play title

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Match Play Championship

Luke Kluver tees off during Nebraska Match Play Championship on Friday at Hillcrest Country Club.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

No one can accuse Luke Kluver of not earning his first Nebraska Golf Association title.

The phenom for Norfolk beat three former champions to reach the final, then defeated one of the most accomplished NGA golfers in Nebraska's history in downing Ryan Nietfeldt 5&4 in Friday's 36-hole championship match.

Kluver was dominant in Friday's afternoon round, winning 9 of 14 holes to roar back from a 3-down deficit after the first 18 holes.

The 44-year-old Nietfeldt, who was seeking a record-tying 10th NGA championship, instead had to settle for another record — Friday marked the third time the former Husker golfer has finished runner-up in the event, one more than any other player.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The evolution of a Web.com Tour tournament stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News