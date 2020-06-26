Kluver claims 'biggest' win of career, roaring away from Nietfeldt for Nebraska Match Play title

No one can accuse Luke Kluver of not earning his first Nebraska Golf Association title.
The phenom from Norfolk beat three former champions to reach the final, then defeated one of the most accomplished NGA golfers in Nebraska's history, former Husker Ryan Nietfeldt, 5 and 4 in Friday's 36-hole Nebraska Match Play championship match at Hillcrest Country Club.
Kluver was dominant in Friday's afternoon round, winning nine of 14 holes to roar back from a 3-down deficit after the first 18 holes.
"This is definitely the biggest amateur golf event I've won," said Kluver, who has three Class A individual state titles and a win in the Pinnacle Bank Championship qualifying tournament to his name. "It means a lot being in the state of Nebraska, and just being able to put my name on that trophy with a lot of other guys is a big-time success."
Kluver kick-started his comeback by rolling in an eagle putt on the par-5 first hole at Hillcrest to start the afternoon match, and was 4-under through the first five holes of the afternoon. He tied things back up with a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole, and took his first lead of the day with another birdie on the par-4 sixth.
Then, after Nietfeldt, of Elkhorn, squared the match with a par on No. 8, Kluver closed things out by winning five of the next six holes. The only hole he didn't win in that stretch was the par-3 12th, where both players made birdie.
Kluver was 6-under through the second 14 holes when the match ended with a conceded par on the 14th.
"I just hit it a lot better this afternoon," Kluver said. "I tried to put as much pressure on Ryan as I could, and had a great start. To be able to square the match up after four holes was huge."
The 44-year-old Nietfeldt, who was seeking a record-tying 10th NGA championship, instead had to settle for another record — Friday marked the third time the former Husker golfer has finished runner-up in the event, one more than any other player.
And despite the veteran's strong start, the day belonged to Kluver.
"I just take away that I can compete," Nietfeldt said. "I can play, and I have the chance to win more state titles if I keep playing the way I want to. I think that's the main thing. I can still be out here with a lot of confidence."
Nietfeldt won the 2003 match play, giving Kluver victories over four former champions over the course of the week.
Kluver knocked off 2002 champion AJ Elgert 7 and 6 in the first round, and the next day was perhaps one swing away from getting knocked out of the event when 2004 champ Travis Minzel took a 3-up lead with three holes to play in the quarterfinals.
But Kluver won the final three holes to square the match, won in a playoff, then took down defending champion Caleb Badura in the semifinals to set up Saturday's showdown.
In winning, Kluver became the first No. 1 seed to take home the trophy since Kevin Stanek in 2012. Nietfeldt was right behind him in stroke play qualifying, finishing 5-under to earn the No. 2 seed.
"I hit the ball great, gave myself a lot of opportunities," Kluver said. "And to be able to follow it up in basically every match ... I just had to keep plugging away."
