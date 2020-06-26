Kluver claims 'biggest' win of career, roaring away from Nietfeldt for Nebraska Match Play title

Kluver was 6-under through the second 14 holes when the match ended with a conceded par on the 14th.

"I just hit it a lot better this afternoon," Kluver said. "I tried to put as much pressure on Ryan as I could, and had a great start. To be able to square the match up after four holes was huge."

The 44-year-old Nietfeldt, who was seeking a record-tying 10th NGA championship, instead had to settle for another record — Friday marked the third time the former Husker golfer has finished runner-up in the event, one more than any other player.

And despite the veteran's strong start, the day belonged to Kluver.

"I just take away that I can compete," Nietfeldt said. "I can play, and I have the chance to win more state titles if I keep playing the way I want to. I think that's the main thing. I can still be out here with a lot of confidence."

Nietfeldt won the 2003 match play, giving Kluver victories over four former champions over the course of the week.

Kluver knocked off 2002 champion AJ Elgert 7 and 6 in the first round, and the next day was perhaps one swing away from getting knocked out of the event when 2004 champ Travis Minzel took a 3-up lead with three holes to play in the quarterfinals.