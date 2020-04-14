Jean Hyland, a historic figure in Lincoln women's golf, dies at 97

At her peak, Hyland carried a 2 handicap. She shot her age for the first time when she was 78. She did it again when she was 80.

And she was still going strong well into her 80s. The last mention in the Journal Star of Hyland's accomplishments on a golf course came in May of 2009 when, at the age of 86, she recorded her final career hole-in-one.

"I can't believe it. I felt as much excitement as I did when I had my first one, and I can't even tell you when that exactly happened," Hyland said at the time.

Incredibly, that ace on the 12th hole at the Country Club of Lincoln was Hyland's 14th. It came just one year after her 13th, at the age of 85. She had eight aces at the Country Club of Lincoln alone.

Lincoln's Mike Anderson, who was at the Country Club of Lincoln when Hyland made her final ace, summed up Hyland's golf career, and a life well-lived, pretty well.

"If you know anything about golf history in Nebraska, you know the name Jean Hyland," he said. "What a golfer. What a nice person. I know she still has that sweet swing."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.