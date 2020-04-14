Jean Hyland, a historic figure in Lincoln women's golf, dies at 97

Golf is a game that can be played for a lifetime.
And Jean Hyland’s life in the world of golf was a rich one.
Hyland died April 7. She was 97 years old. And while her life was far more than what she accomplished on the golf course, the sport still defined a big part of who she was. Her golf accomplishments appear in the third sentence of her obituary, which appeared in the Journal Star earlier this week.
One of the most talented golfers the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska has seen, Hyland won five Nebraska match-play championships — second all-time behind Susan Marchese's seven in an event that dates to 1916.
Hyland's first title came in 1957, and her last in 1974. She also won three state senior titles (1982, 1995 and 1999).
"Jean Hyland was always one of the best," Lincoln's Liz Murray told the Journal Star in 2004. Murray often competed with and against Hyland.
Hyland also won a remarkable 19 Lincoln city championships, the last coming in 1994, and was a founding member of the Nebraska Women's Amateur Golf Association, which replaced the Nebraska State Women's Golf Association in 1973 and began expanding competitive opportunities for female golfers in the state.
At her peak, Hyland carried a 2 handicap. She shot her age for the first time when she was 78. She did it again when she was 80.
And she was still going strong well into her 80s. The last mention in the Journal Star of Hyland's accomplishments on a golf course came in May of 2009 when, at the age of 86, she recorded her final career hole-in-one.
"I can't believe it. I felt as much excitement as I did when I had my first one, and I can't even tell you when that exactly happened," Hyland said at the time.
Incredibly, that ace on the 12th hole at the Country Club of Lincoln was Hyland's 14th. It came just one year after her 13th, at the age of 85. She had eight aces at the Country Club of Lincoln alone.
Lincoln's Mike Anderson, who was at the Country Club of Lincoln when Hyland made her final ace, summed up Hyland's golf career, and a life well-lived, pretty well.
"If you know anything about golf history in Nebraska, you know the name Jean Hyland," he said. "What a golfer. What a nice person. I know she still has that sweet swing."
