Huskers Thiele, Hansen lead at Nebraska Women's Amateur; NU golfer Smith starts strong at U.S. Women's Am

There was red all over the top of the leaderboard after Monday's first round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur.
Start with red numbers, where Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen were tied for the lead after both shot 1-under-par 71s at the Country Club of Lincoln.
Then, add in the red of the schools represented.
Thiele will be a freshman at Nebraska this fall, while Hansen will be a redshirt sophomore. In third place, at even par, was Danica Badura, who will trade in the red of the Aurora Huskies for that of the South Dakota Coyotes in the next few weeks.
Tied for fourth was more red. Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna and Nebraska's Kirsten Baete both shot 2-over 74 to sit three shots off the lead.
And in sixth, perhaps the best Husker women's golfer of all time — five-time Nebraska Women's Amateur champion Sarah Sasse-Kildow, who is competing in the event for the first time since 2011.
Sasse-Kildow was tied with Nicole Kolbas, who represents the green and gold of Lincoln Pius X, and is the daughter of former Husker Stephanie Kolbas. Stephanie Kolbas, a two-time champion in the event, is playing for the first time since 2015 and was tied for 11th with a 78.
The 54-hole championship division of the event continues Tuesday, with the final round set for Wednesday.
Smith starts strong at U.S. Women's Am
Nebraska golfer Kate Smith got off to a solid start at the U.S. Women's Amateur, firing an opening-round 72 at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland.
Smith was tied for 20th when play was suspended because of inclement weather with about half the field still on the course.
Starting on Woodmont's back nine, Smith made the turn at 3-over after a double bogey on the par-4 18th hole.
But the Husker senior turned on the jets on Woodmont's front nine, making four birdies over her final seven holes to get into the clubhouse at even par.
Smith was four shots behind leaders Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth when play was suspended.
The tournament will continue Tuesday with another 18 holes of stroke-play qualifying. The top 64 finishers will then be seeded into a bracket, with match play beginning Wednesday.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!