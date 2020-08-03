Huskers Thiele, Hansen lead at Nebraska Women's Amateur; NU golfer Smith starts strong at U.S. Women's Am

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was red all over the top of the leaderboard after Monday's first round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur.

Start with red numbers, where Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen were tied for the lead after both shot 1-under-par 71s at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Then, add in the red of the schools represented.

Thiele will be a freshman at Nebraska this fall, while Hansen will be a redshirt sophomore. In third place, at even par, was Danica Badura, who will trade in the red of the Aurora Huskies for that of the South Dakota Coyotes in the next few weeks.

Tied for fourth was more red. Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna and Nebraska's Kirsten Baete both shot 2-over 74 to sit three shots off the lead.

And in sixth, perhaps the best Husker women's golfer of all time — five-time Nebraska Women's Amateur champion Sarah Sasse-Kildow, who is competing in the event for the first time since 2011.

Sasse-Kildow was tied with Nicole Kolbas, who represents the green and gold of Lincoln Pius X, and is the daughter of former Husker Stephanie Kolbas. Stephanie Kolbas, a two-time champion in the event, is playing for the first time since 2015 and was tied for 11th with a 78.