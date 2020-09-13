 Skip to main content
Husker golfer Foelbaek wins Nebraska Open
University of Nebraska golfer Mark Foelbaek fired a final-round 67 to top a talented field and win the Nebraska Open on Sunday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Foelbaek, who is a senior this year for the Huskers, finished at 12-under in the three-round event to edge Gibbon native and former Oklahoma golfer Rylee Reinertson and Happy Hollow pro Ryan Vermeer by one shot.

Foelbaek was one of three golfers with three rounds in the 60s, with his 67 came after rounds of 69 and 68. Vermeer and another Husker, Tom Westenberger, also each had three sub-70 rounds.

Westenberger, another NU senior, tied for fourth with McCook native Noah Hofman.

The top nine, and 10 of the top 11, finishers in the event shot in the 60s Sunday.

The event was open to amateurs and professionals who live in the Nebraska PGA Section.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

