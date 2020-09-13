Husker golfer Foelbaek wins Nebraska Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska golfer Mark Foelbaek fired a final-round 67 to top a talented field and win the Nebraska Open on Sunday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Foelbaek, who is a senior this year for the Huskers, finished at 12-under in the three-round event to edge Gibbon native and former Oklahoma golfer Rylee Reinertson and Happy Hollow pro Ryan Vermeer by one shot.

Foelbaek was one of three golfers with three rounds in the 60s, with his 67 came after rounds of 69 and 68. Vermeer and another Husker, Tom Westenberger, also each had three sub-70 rounds.

Westenberger, another NU senior, tied for fourth with McCook native Noah Hofman.

The top nine, and 10 of the top 11, finishers in the event shot in the 60s Sunday.

The event was open to amateurs and professionals who live in the Nebraska PGA Section.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

