Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha shot an even-par 72 Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club to take the first-round lead of the Nebraska Girls' Amateur Championship.
Hanna, who was the Class A girls state co-champion for Omaha Westside this past school year, has a five-shot lead over Danica Badura of Aurora and Jalea Culliver of Omaha. Hanna bogeyed Nos. 3 and 12, both par-4s, and birdied Nos. 6 and 17, also par-4s, to stay even.
Culliver, who was last year's other Class A co-champion for Omaha Marian, struggled on the front nine with bogeys on the first, third and sixth holes, and a double bogey on nine. Badura also had three bogeys in her front nine, plus a double bogey on No. 7.
Lincoln's Brynn Sundquist and Nicole Kolbas are tied for fourth after 7-over 79s. Neely Adler (11 over) is tied for eighth.
The final round is Wednesday at Beatrice Country Club