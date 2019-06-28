Haley Thiele of Wahoo won her second Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship in three years, maintaining her big two-round lead throughout Friday's final round at York Country Club.
Leading by eight shots over Husker teammate Kirsten Baete of Beatrice to start the day after two rounds of 2-over 72s, Thiele built her lead to 12 shots after a pair of birdies in the front nine. She found trouble early on the back nine, driving her tee shot out of bounds on No. 10 for a triple bogey, then getting another triple on No. 12 to drop six shots in three holes.
She quickly got back on track. After nearly getting an eagle on the par-5 No. 13, Thiele settled for back-to-back birdies there and at 14. She finished with a 6-over 76 and a three-round total of 220.
Danica Badura, who will be a senior at Aurora in the fall, had the best round of the day at 74 to finish second, eight shots back. Baete and another Husker, Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn, tied for third at 10-over 230.
Baylee Steele of North Platte finished fifth at 235. Hannah Thiele, Haley's younger sister and the 2016 champion, finished sixth at 237. Lauren, the youngest Thiele playing in the event and winner of the Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship earlier this month, finished seventh at 239.