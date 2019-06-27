Haley Thiele shot an identical score to her first round and built her lead at the Nebraska Women's State Amateur at York Country Club.
The Wahoo native and Husker senior golfer shot a 2-over-par 72 Thursday for a two-round total of 144. She'll take an eight-shot lead into Friday's final round.
Thiele is looking for her second state amateur championship in three years.
Beatrice's Kirsten Baete, who shot an opening-round 79, fired a 73 in the second round to move into second place for the tournament at 152.
Aurora's Danica Badura (154) and Elkhorn's Megan Whittaker (154) are tied for third place, and Hannah Thiele, Haley's younger sister, is in fifth place with a 157.
Haley Thiele opened the second round with a double bogey and bogey on the first two holes. She made 13 pars, two birdies and one bogey over the final 16 holes.
Baete, a teammate of Thiele's at Nebraska, was at 1-under through the first nine holes Thursday before running into some trouble on the back nine. She still shot the day's second-best score.
Friday's final round will begin at 8 a.m.