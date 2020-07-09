Gutschewski survives wild back nine to win Nebraska Junior Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski was steady down the stretch to survive a wild back nine and hold on for a one-shot victory at the Nebraska Junior Amateur on Thursday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Gutschewski, an Iowa State commit, fired a 1-under-par 71 to finish the three-day tournament at 2-over 218 and edge Omaha's Charlie Zielinski by one shot.

Lincoln's Thomas Bryson and Jason Kolbas, along with York's Reed Malleck, tied for third at 4-over.

Bryson, one of the youngest players in the field at 13 years old, matched Gutschewski's 71 for low round of the day. He was the only player in the event with two under-par rounds, also shooting 71 to share the first-round lead.

At one point on the back nine, five players were tied for the lead after Bryson made birdie on the par-5 11th hole. Shortly after that, Gutschewski made eagle on the 11th to take a two-shot lead before coming back to the field with back-to-back bogeys.

But the Mount Michael senior-to-be righted the ship from there, playing his final five holes in 1-under with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole to go with four pars. A par Thursday marked the first time all week he made better than bogey on Scotts Bluff Country Club's 18th hole.